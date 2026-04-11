19-year-old boy kills teen girl after she rejects his marriage proposal in Andhra

KADAPA: A 17-year-old girl, an intermediate student, was murdered by a youth allegedly obsessed with her at Khajipeta in Kadapa district on Friday. Police said Avula Venkatesh (19), a second-year degree student from Anjaneyakottala, had been harassing victim, Keerthana, daughter of Ramakrishna, from Khajipet Agraharam, and had insisted that she accept his love and marry him.
Police said Venkatesh entered her house at 11 am when she was alone as her parents had gone for agricultural work, picked up an argument and attacked her with a sickle after she refused his proposal. He slit her throat and fled.
Family members said her parents found her lying in a pool of blood after returning from the fields and alerted emergency services. Before losing consciousness, Keerthana reportedly told her father that Venkatesh and another person had attacked her. She was being shifted to Kadapa Government General Hospital, in a 108 ambulance but succumbed to injuries near Chennur en route.
Authorities shifted the body to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for postmortem. Tension prevailed in Khajipet Agraharam and Anjaneyakottala villages. Villagers staged a road blockade on the Kadapa–Proddatur highway, demanding justice and seeking that the accused be handed over to them.
Police intervened, held discussions with villagers and the victim’s family, and assured strict action. Protesters later withdrew the blockade. Authorities deployed heavy police personnel to prevent untoward incidents. Police took Venkatesh into custody within a short time and shifted him to the DSP office in Mydukur for questioning. Police registered a murder case and initiated action under the POCSO Act as the victim was a minor. Further investigation is under way.
The grieving parents said their daughter had no major interactions with anyone and questioned the motive behind the murder. They demanded the harshest punishment for the accused.
In-charge Minister for Kadapa district and BC Welfare Minister Savitha expressed shock and anguish over the incident. She said the killing of a young girl with a bright future was deeply disturbing and condemned the act. She said the accused would not be spared and strict legal action would be taken. “Such crimes are unforgivable. No matter who the culprit is, we will ensure the harshest punishment,” she said.
She said the government will ensure justice and take steps to prevent recurrence of such incidents. She advised youth to act responsibly, stay away from drugs and intoxicants, and urged parents to closely monitor their children and instil strong moral values.
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the incident had shaken society and termed it deeply tragic that she succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital.
He said women’s safety had deteriorated and criminals no longer feared law. He demanded severe punishment for the accused and urged that the case be tried in a fast-track court to ensure swift justice. He said strict action must serve as a deterrent against such crimes driven by obsession.