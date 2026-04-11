19-year-old boy kills teen girl after she rejects his marriage proposal in Andhra

KADAPA: A 17-year-old girl, an intermediate student, was murdered by a youth allegedly obsessed with her at Khajipeta in Kadapa district on Friday. Police said Avula Venkatesh (19), a second-year degree student from Anjaneyakottala, had been harassing victim, Keerthana, daughter of Ramakrishna, from Khajipet Agraharam, and had insisted that she accept his love and marry him.

Police said Venkatesh entered her house at 11 am when she was alone as her parents had gone for agricultural work, picked up an argument and attacked her with a sickle after she refused his proposal. He slit her throat and fled.

Family members said her parents found her lying in a pool of blood after returning from the fields and alerted emergency services. Before losing consciousness, Keerthana reportedly told her father that Venkatesh and another person had attacked her. She was being shifted to Kadapa Government General Hospital, in a 108 ambulance but succumbed to injuries near Chennur en route.

Authorities shifted the body to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for postmortem. Tension prevailed in Khajipet Agraharam and Anjaneyakottala villages. Villagers staged a road blockade on the Kadapa–Proddatur highway, demanding justice and seeking that the accused be handed over to them.

Police intervened, held discussions with villagers and the victim’s family, and assured strict action. Protesters later withdrew the blockade. Authorities deployed heavy police personnel to prevent untoward incidents. Police took Venkatesh into custody within a short time and shifted him to the DSP office in Mydukur for questioning. Police registered a murder case and initiated action under the POCSO Act as the victim was a minor. Further investigation is under way.