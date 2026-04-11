Andhra Cabinet clears major electronics, IT projects

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday, approved investments worth thousands of crores, paving the way for tens of thousands of new jobs.
After the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy briefed the media on the decisions, highlighting the State’s ambition to emerge as a national leader in IT, electronics, quantum technologies, industry, energy, education and health.
In the IT and electronics sector, the Cabinet approvals included Adani Infra’s AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, Credence Realty’s Rs 386 crore IT Park, and Feuji Software Solutions’ Rs 425 crore IT/ITeS campus. Sritech Data Ltd was cleared to establish a Rs 1,800 crore cable landing station, while PG Technoplast received approval for a Rs 1,305 crore consumer electronics manufacturing facility.
Speciality chemicals and semiconductor projects were also cleared, including NPSPL’s Rs 2,550 crore advanced LiB materials unit in Chittoor and RRP Electronics’ Rs 10,239 crore OSAT and fabrication facility in Sri Sathya Sai district.
Amaravati Quantum Valley to host multiple projs
Amaravati Quantum Valley will host multiple projects, including C-DAC’s HPC facility and Quantum AI Global’s R&D centre, strengthening the State’s position in quantum computing.
In industries and commerce, Metro Decorative Pvt Ltd will set up an MDF and furniture unit at Naidupeta with Rs 1,032 crore investment. ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India was cleared to expand its pellet plant in Visakhapatnam, while Shyam Metalics will establish a Rs 3,678 crore flat steel complex in Nellore.
Defence manufacturing gained a boost with Anadrone Systems allotted 349 acres for ammunition production. Food processing projects included Indus Coffee’s unit in Tirupati and Redberry Food Logistics agro-food innovation zone in Chittoor. Tourism approvals ranged from PV Sindhu Badminton Academy’s deadline extension to five-star resorts at Bhogapuram and Ongole, alongside the launch of an “Adopt a Monument” policy.
In water resources, the Cabinet approved ad hoc promotions for 58 engineers to meet administrative needs, sanctioned construction works on the PABR Right Canal in Anantapur, and cleared revised approval of Rs 679 crore for the Alturupadu Balancing Reservoir in Nellore.
Revenue measures included directing APIIC to pay Rs 1,545 crore for earlier land allotments, sanctioning land for renewable energy projects in Nandyal, Kadapa and Chittoor, and approving allocations for industrial parks and wellness tourism. Amendments to revenue rules were also passed, alongside land allotments for Akshaya Patra Foundation’s centralised kitchen and Kendriya Vidyalaya construction.
In the energy sector, APRAPL was permitted to sign an MoU with AP DISCOMs and apply for a distribution licence, while Power Finance Corporation received a Rs 2,000 crore government guarantee. Revised guidelines for prepaid smart metering were approved, enabling additional borrowing.
Clean energy projects included HHP Eight’s green hydrogen facility in Naidupeta, Essar Renewables’ solar projects in Kurnool, Pace Digitek’s solar-plus-storage plant in Sri Sathya Sai district, and SAEL Industries’ 200 MW biomass plants across eight districts. Hybrid solar and wind projects were sanctioned in Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa, while a policy framework for deemed distribution licences to strategic data centres was endorsed.
In higher education, ordinances were approved to amend the Private Universities Act, 2016 and the Higher Education Regulatory Commission Act, 2019, aimed to restructure regulatory mechanisms and ensuring transparent fee regulation. Public administration reforms included the re-publication of the Andhra Pradesh Public Employment Order, 2025.