Andhra Cabinet clears major electronics, IT projects

VIJAYAWADA: The State Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat on Friday, approved investments worth thousands of crores, paving the way for tens of thousands of new jobs.

After the Cabinet meeting, Minister for Information and Public Relations Kolusu Parthasarathy briefed the media on the decisions, highlighting the State’s ambition to emerge as a national leader in IT, electronics, quantum technologies, industry, energy, education and health.

In the IT and electronics sector, the Cabinet approvals included Adani Infra’s AI Data Centre in Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli, Credence Realty’s Rs 386 crore IT Park, and Feuji Software Solutions’ Rs 425 crore IT/ITeS campus. Sritech Data Ltd was cleared to establish a Rs 1,800 crore cable landing station, while PG Technoplast received approval for a Rs 1,305 crore consumer electronics manufacturing facility.

Speciality chemicals and semiconductor projects were also cleared, including NPSPL’s Rs 2,550 crore advanced LiB materials unit in Chittoor and RRP Electronics’ Rs 10,239 crore OSAT and fabrication facility in Sri Sathya Sai district.