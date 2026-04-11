Andhra civic polls likely in 3-4 months; CM Naidu cautions Ministers on info leaks

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal elections in the State are likely to be held within the next three to four months, based on the 2011 Census figures.

According to sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in an internal discussion with ministers after the Cabinet meeting, directed them to remain vigilant and ensure that urban development initiatives are effectively communicated to the public as part of the election strategy.

Naidu cautioned ministers about the leakage of Cabinet agendas and sensitive government information, reminding them that similar lapses in the past had led to the dismissal of the NTR Cabinet. He warned that any recurrence would invite strict action. Minister Nadendla Manohar also pointed out that agendas were not reaching ministers in advance, limiting their ability to study issues thoroughly before meetings.

The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of senior officials, noting that administrative systems were becoming more complex instead of serving their intended purpose. He recalled that earlier, secretaries actively participated in subject discussions and clarified doubts, but said such engagement was now missing.