Andhra civic polls likely in 3-4 months; CM Naidu cautions Ministers on info leaks

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal elections in the State are likely to be held within the next three to four months, based on the 2011 Census figures.
According to sources, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, in an internal discussion with ministers after the Cabinet meeting, directed them to remain vigilant and ensure that urban development initiatives are effectively communicated to the public as part of the election strategy.
Naidu cautioned ministers about the leakage of Cabinet agendas and sensitive government information, reminding them that similar lapses in the past had led to the dismissal of the NTR Cabinet. He warned that any recurrence would invite strict action. Minister Nadendla Manohar also pointed out that agendas were not reaching ministers in advance, limiting their ability to study issues thoroughly before meetings.
The Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of senior officials, noting that administrative systems were becoming more complex instead of serving their intended purpose. He recalled that earlier, secretaries actively participated in subject discussions and clarified doubts, but said such engagement was now missing.
Naidu urged ministers to take ownership of flagship programmes such as Jaladhara, Surya Ghar, PM Kusum, distribution of Pattadar Passbooks, and Swachh Andhra. He directed that each minister should personally attend at least four passbook distribution events and ensure maximum connections under solar schemes. He also stressed linking Jaladhara works with employment guarantee funds and keeping villages clean to prevent disease.
On higher education, Naidu called for promoting more deemed universities in the state, with strict norms such as a minimum of 10 acres to ensure quality. He pointed out that Andhra Pradesh lags behind other states in the number of deemed universities and urged corrective measures.
The Chief Minister further cautioned ministers about politics with hardened criminals, advising them to counter conspiracies firmly and keep the public informed with facts. He emphasised that intimidation tactics must be resisted with courage and clarity.
The Cabinet meeting itself lasted over three hours, after which Naidu’s internal discussion reflected his dual focus on electoral preparedness and governance reforms, aimed at strengthening administrative discipline and projecting development ahead of the municipal polls.