Andhra government committed to BC upliftment, welfare: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu asserted that the government remains committed to the welfare and development of Backward Classes. He stated that the people’s government is continuously working for the uplift of BC communities.

Leaders of the Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Association met the Chief Minister at the Secretariat today.

The delegation, led by State president Kesana Shankara Rao and National president J Srinivas Goud, submitted representations outlining their demands.

They urged the Chief Minister to take up with the Central government the issue of providing reservations to BCs based on population proportion.

They also requested the early introduction of a protection law for BCs.

The delegation further demanded implementation of 34 per cent reservations in local bodies, establishment of a separate ministry for OBCs at the Central level, formulation of an OBC Sub-Plan with a dedicated budget allocation and filling backlog vacancies in government departments.

Responding to the representations, the Chief Minister assured that issues falling under the purview of the Central Government would be taken up through consultations, and efforts would be made to address them. He reiterated the government would ensure justice and equitable opportunities for BC communities.