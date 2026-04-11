Andhra panel clears steps to speed up Ramayapatnam port works

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet Sub-Committee on Ramayapatnam Greenfield Port has approved key measures to accelerate construction and improve connectivity.

At the meeting at the Secretariat on Friday, Ministers Pyyavula Keshav, BC Janardhan Reddy, and Kandula Durgesh reviewed progress and directed officials on next steps.

The committee cleared the proposal for extension of time (EOT) to complete the first phase of port works. Emphasising the importance of logistics, the ministers held detailed discussions on external road and railway connectivity.

Officials were instructed to prepare land acquisition and budget proposals, particularly for a northern road corridor and a double railway line, ahead of the next meeting.

The ministers expressed confidence that once operational, Ramayapatnam Port would spur industrial growth along the southern Andhra Pradesh coast, generating large-scale employment opportunities for local youth.

Senior officials, including Abhishek Kumar, CEO of the Andhra Pradesh Maritime Board, Chief Engineer GV Raghavarao, port authorities, and representatives of Navayuga Engineering Company, attended the session.

The committee noted that improved connectivity is critical to maximise the port’s potentialy.

Final decisions on road and rail proposals are expected in the next meeting.