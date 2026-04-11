Andhra's NTR district to host treks, Kondapalli toys mela on April 18 to mark World Heritage Day

VIJAYAWADA: NTR District Collector G Lakshmisha on Friday announced that special programmes will be organised on April 18 to mark World Heritage Day, aiming to preserve the region’s rich cultural legacy while promoting sustainable development.

Addressing the media, the Collector said the events will be conducted jointly by the State Tourism Department, NTR district administration and the District Tourism Authority.

He emphasised the importance of safeguarding heritage sites such as Kanaka Durga Temple, Moghalrajpuram Caves, Akkanna Madanna Caves, Gandhi Hill and Kondapalli Fort, describing them as invaluable assets that must be preserved for future generations.

A series of activities has been planned to engage the public. A heritage trek to Kondapalli Fort will be held from 6 am on April 18, along with sports events. A heritage walk will also be organised in the city in association with the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH).

The Collector said a three-day Kondapalli toys mela will be organised, showcasing the region’s traditional craftsmanship.

Winners of a recently conducted Kondapalli toy competition on themes such as heritage, Gen Z, festivals and sustainable development will be honoured with prizes worth Rs 1 lakh.

Lakshmisha called for public participation and said efforts are being made to make these celebrations an annual event.