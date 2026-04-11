APPCB organises Circular Economy Ideathon in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: At a time when the world is advancing with the twin goals of environmental protection and sustainable development, the concept of a circular economy is gaining prominence.

To nurture social responsibility among youth, the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB), in collaboration with the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education, organised a unique initiative — the State Level Circular Economy Ideathon — in Vijayawada.

The competitions were held on Thursday at the Mary Stella College Auditorium under the aegis of Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM-USHA), with support from Yukti–RISE. The ideathon sought to encourage students to innovate in converting waste into wealth, while also promoting sustainability, entrepreneurship, and circular economy thinking.

Undergraduate and postgraduate students from across Andhra Pradesh were invited to present ideas on recycling plastic, textile waste, agricultural residues, and municipal solid waste. The contest featured two categories: Srujana, for innovative ideas, and Aakruti, for product creation and display using waste materials. The response was overwhelming, with 500 applications received. After jury screening, 50 teams were shortlisted for the finals.

Students presented concept and showcased products before the jury. Prizes were awarded to encourage participation: Rs 15,000 for first prize, Rs 10,000 for second, Rs 5,000 for third, and two consolation prizes of Rs 2,500 each.

In Srujana, Sai Latha’s team from Mary Stella College won the first prize for eco-friendly containers made from tamarind seeds. In Aakruti, Tarakeswari from Banaganapalle Government Degree College won the top prize by demonstrating sanitary napkins made from banana fibre.

APPCB Chairman P Krishnaiah stressed the importance of creating awareness at the college level to instil social responsibility. Yashaswini Peddi, Founder of RISE, said such programmes inspire youth to innovate for environmental protection.