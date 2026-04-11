BC groups in Andhra demand sub-quota for women within 33% reservation, warn of protests

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding a sub-quota for BC women within the proposed 33% reservation for women, the BC Sanghala Samnvaya Vedika organised a round table meeting in Vijayawada on Friday. The meeting was held under the leadership of APCC Vice President and convenor Kolanukonda Shivaji.

Several prominent leaders participated in the meeting, including Venkateswara Rao, CPI woman leader Durga Bhavani, State Bar Council elected member Ganga Bhavani, Railway OBC leader LSRK Prasad, OBC leader Satyanarayana, CPI woman leader Durgamba, Minority leader Shafi, and BC leader and advocate Nallamolu Srinivas Rao, among others.

Kolanukonda Shivaji stated that the Central government is planning to introduce the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament on April 16 without incorporating a sub-quota for BC women. He expressed concern that although BCs constitute over 50 per cent of the population, they continue to be denied adequate political representation, particularly women.

He demanded that BC women be given a share in political representation and governance. Shivaji warned that if their demands are ignored, large-scale protests and meetings would be organised to press the government for immediate action.