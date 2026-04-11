CII IWN AP names Usha Pantula as new chairperson

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Women Network (IWN) AP Chapter has announced its new leadership team for 2026-27. Usha Pantula, Independent Training Consultant, has been elected as Chairwoman, while Sudha Mavuri, Associate Professor at GITAM School of Business, will serve as Vice Chairwoman.

Usha Pantula, a PhD in Change Management from Andhra University, brings two decades of corporate training experience. She is a resource person at IIM Vizag and has taught at ICFAI and GITAM.

A strong advocate of gender equity, she serves as an external member of Internal Committees across 14 organisations and co-leads the Mentoring Pillar at IWN Southern Region.

Sudha Mavuri, with over 25 years in academia, specializes in management education, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships. IWN AP organised a session titled “She Builds: Women Entrepreneurs Powering India’s Next Economy.” Chandini Chandana, Chairwoman, IWN AP and Co-Founder of Avera, presented the Annual Report and highlighted IWN’s initiatives.