CII IWN AP names Usha Pantula as new chairperson

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry’s Indian Women Network (IWN) AP Chapter has announced its new leadership team for 2026-27. Usha Pantula, Independent Training Consultant, has been elected as Chairwoman, while Sudha Mavuri, Associate Professor at GITAM School of Business, will serve as Vice Chairwoman.
Usha Pantula, a PhD in Change Management from Andhra University, brings two decades of corporate training experience. She is a resource person at IIM Vizag and has taught at ICFAI and GITAM.
A strong advocate of gender equity, she serves as an external member of Internal Committees across 14 organisations and co-leads the Mentoring Pillar at IWN Southern Region.
Sudha Mavuri, with over 25 years in academia, specializes in management education, entrepreneurship, and strategic partnerships. IWN AP organised a session titled “She Builds: Women Entrepreneurs Powering India’s Next Economy.” Chandini Chandana, Chairwoman, IWN AP and Co-Founder of Avera, presented the Annual Report and highlighted IWN’s initiatives.
On the other hand, newly elected office bearers of CII Andhra Pradesh, Narendra Kumar Saranam, Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh and G Sambasiva Rao, Vice Chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh called on Kondapalli Srinivas, Minister for MSME ; SERP NRI Empowerment & Relations, and TG Bharath, Minister for Industries & Commerce; Food Processing, at Secretariat on Friday.
It enhance ease of doing business, and support the development of MSMEs and create investment opportunities across sectors.
Kondapalli Srinivas sought CII’s support in strengthening SHGs by facilitating market linkages, capacity building, and promoting enterprise development among women-led groups. Citing the MOU between CII & AP MSMEDC, the Minister urged CII to work towards strengthening the micro and small enterprise ecosystem in AP. The Minister urged CII to leverage the MOUs signed during the CII Partnership Summit 2025 and the Joint Consultative Forum between CII & Govt of Andhra Pradesh to attract more investments.