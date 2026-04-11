CM Naidu sets target of 10 lakh PNG connections in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials and oil companies to intensify efforts to expand piped natural gas (PNG) connections across Andhra Pradesh, citing the need to overcome supply disruptions in LPG caused by global conflicts.

Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat, he instructed that awareness campaigns be launched among beneficiaries of the Deepam scheme, assuring them that subsidies under the scheme would continue even after shifting to PNG.

Naidu emphasised that Deepam beneficiaries opting for PNG would have their subsidy amounts credited directly, and ordered officials to issue immediate instructions to this effect. He set a target of 10 lakh PNG connections within six months, warning against delays and insisting that oil companies meet their commitments.

Officials briefed the Chief Minister on measures taken to ease domestic gas supply issues, noting that distribution problems had been reduced and normalcy would soon be restored. Raising concerns over delays in the Srikakulam-Kakinada natural gas pipeline project, Naidu sought explanations from officials.

When told that certain decisions were pending with the Centre, he directly called Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri from the meeting, urging speedy completion since tendering was already finalised.

The Union Minister responded positively, promising to review the matter and take necessary action soon.