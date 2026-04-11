Commission takes steps for protection of child rights in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Chairperson Vetukuri AVS Suryanarayana Raju said the Commission has taken swift action on multiple child welfare and protection issues across the State.

Between April 2 and 9, the Commission ensured uninterrupted LPG supply to child care institutions, schools and welfare hostels by alerting Civil Supplies authorities.

He said members P Naga Manasa, Ganga Suryanarayana and Challa Madhusudana Rao conducted a field inquiry into a sexual assault case involving a tribal minor girl in Hiramanadalam, Pathapatnam, and directed the District Collector to act on their report. He said members KG Venkata Padmalata and Vundavalli Gandhi Babu inspected an incident in Annamayya district where a lizard was found in a mid-day meal and instructed officials to act.

He said the Commission directed the District Educational Officer to probe a complaint by Dhanakonda Mahesh over denial of admission under the Right to Education Act at a school in Naiduthota, Pendurthi.

He said member Vundavalli Gandhi Babu is conducting review meetings in Paderu, ASR district, on child protection in schools, KGBVs and welfare hostels till April 14. He said the Commission directed police to submit reports in sexual harassment and assault cases involving minor girls in Annamayya and NTR districts.