Energy, MA&UD Ministers push for speedy power works in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar and the Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD), Ponguru Narayana, have directed officials to expedite the development of power infrastructure works in the Amaravati Capital Region.

A review meeting was held at the Secretariat with officials of CRDA and Energy Department. The Ministers conducted a comprehensive review of the progress of ongoing power infrastructure works in the capital region. They instructed officials to ensure that all work is completed without any delay.

The Ministers emphasised that power infrastructure works should be executed strictly in accordance with the Master Plan, without any deviations.

They directed officials of both departments to coordinate effectively and complete the shifting of high-tension lines within the stipulated timelines. The Ministers underscored that robust and reliable power infrastructure is crucial for the development of the capital and stressed the importance of maintaining both quality and timelines in execution.