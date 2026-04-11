Heatwave conditions prevail across Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing intense heatwave conditions at the very start of April, with maximum temperature already crossing the 44 degree Celsius mark in some regions.
On Friday, the highest temperature of the season was recorded at 44.1 degree Celsius in Karapa of Kakinada district, followed by 43.6 degree Celsius in Kadapa. Temperatures above 40 degree Celsius were reported in as many as 22 districts across the State.
According to official data by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 67 mandals recorded temperatures exceeding 41 degree Celsius. Kadapa district accounted for the highest number with 19 mandals, followed by 11 in Nandyal, seven in Markapuram, and four in NTR, among others. Among other high readings, Poduru in West Godavari recorded 42.9 degree Celsius, Varadayapalem in Tirupati 42.8 degree Celsius, Moguluru in NTR 42.6 degree Celsius, and Pedaparupudi in Krishna and Banaganapalli in Nandyal 42.3 degree Celsius each.
Dharmajigudem in Eluru and Kommipadu in Nellore recorded 42.1 degree Celsius, while Tummikapalli in Vizianagaram touched 42 degree Celsius. Tovi in Kurnool registered 41.5 degree Celsius, with several other locations including Anantapur, Markapuram, Palnadu, Polavaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai districts reporting temperatures in the range of 41 to 41.4 degree Celsius.
Trough over Telangana, R’seema of AP and Tamil Nadu may bring rains
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier forecast above-normal maximum temperature during the March-May period, along with an increased number of heatwave days across most parts of the State.
In view of the prevailing conditions, APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain advised the public to remain cautious about both heatwave conditions and the possibility of unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning. He urged people to take precautions against high temperature, hot winds, and humidity.
Meanwhile, a trough extending over Telangana, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu is likely to bring scattered light rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in some areas. Farmers and cattle herders have been cautioned against taking shelter under trees during such conditions.
On Saturday, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in North Coastal Andhra, with high temperature expected across Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.
Severe heatwave conditions are forecast in 66 mandals, including eight in Srikakulam, 20 in Vizianagaram, 14 in Parvathipuram Manyam, one in Alluri Sitarama Raju, five each in Polavaram and Anakapalli, two in Kakinada, four in East Godavari, three each in Eluru and NTR districts. In addition, heatwave conditions are likely in 79 mandals on Saturday, increasing further to 93 mandals on Sunday.