Heatwave conditions prevail across Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Several parts of Andhra Pradesh are experiencing intense heatwave conditions at the very start of April, with maximum temperature already crossing the 44 degree Celsius mark in some regions.

On Friday, the highest temperature of the season was recorded at 44.1 degree Celsius in Karapa of Kakinada district, followed by 43.6 degree Celsius in Kadapa. Temperatures above 40 degree Celsius were reported in as many as 22 districts across the State.

According to official data by the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), 67 mandals recorded temperatures exceeding 41 degree Celsius. Kadapa district accounted for the highest number with 19 mandals, followed by 11 in Nandyal, seven in Markapuram, and four in NTR, among others. Among other high readings, Poduru in West Godavari recorded 42.9 degree Celsius, Varadayapalem in Tirupati 42.8 degree Celsius, Moguluru in NTR 42.6 degree Celsius, and Pedaparupudi in Krishna and Banaganapalli in Nandyal 42.3 degree Celsius each.

Dharmajigudem in Eluru and Kommipadu in Nellore recorded 42.1 degree Celsius, while Tummikapalli in Vizianagaram touched 42 degree Celsius. Tovi in Kurnool registered 41.5 degree Celsius, with several other locations including Anantapur, Markapuram, Palnadu, Polavaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam and Sri Sathya Sai districts reporting temperatures in the range of 41 to 41.4 degree Celsius.