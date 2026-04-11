India’s first Quantum facility in Amaravati to boost research, jobs

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is poised to make history in advanced technology with the inauguration of the country’s first indigenous Quantum Testing Reference Facility. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the facility on April 14, coinciding with World Quantum Day, marking a new chapter in India’s quantum journey.

The initiative positions Amaravati as a global hub for quantum research and innovation under the National Quantum Mission. Two test beds, Amaravati 1Q at Medha Towers in Gannavaram and Amaravati 1S at SRM University in Amaravati, will provide open-access platforms for students and researchers to directly engage with quantum computing processes. Officials said the facilities will operate at cryogenic temperatures of minus 273°C, enabling precision testing of quantum hardware components.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the project is not limited to software algorithms but aims to achieve self-reliance in hardware manufacturing. Recently, he held consultations with over 30 quantum hardware firms to strengthen indigenous capabilities. The new facilities will serve as certification centres for devices tested in Amaravati, anchoring India’s quantum hardware network.