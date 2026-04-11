Mavigun better alternative to Amaravati as capital: YSRCP leader Sajjala

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Mavigun is a better alternative to Amaravati in all respects, YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Chandrababu Naidu lacks a practical approach and his own agenda to enrich his people.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said Mavigun has road-rail-air and port connectivity and has three existing cities, and the concept of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is being accepted in many circles.

Amaravati, on the other hand, is isolated, lacks connectivity and takes over 20 to 30 years to emerge as a city. The exorbitant cost of Rs 2 to 3 lakh crore will be a burden on future generations, while Mavigun comes at 10 per cent of the Amaravati cost.