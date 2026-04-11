Andhra Pradesh

Mavigun better alternative to Amaravati as capital: YSRCP leader Sajjala

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said Mavigun has road-rail-air and port connectivity and has three existing cities, and the concept of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is being accepted in many circles.
YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.
YSRCP State Coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy.(File Photo | Express)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that Mavigun is a better alternative to Amaravati in all respects, YSRCP State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy has said that Chandrababu Naidu lacks a practical approach and his own agenda to enrich his people.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said Mavigun has road-rail-air and port connectivity and has three existing cities, and the concept of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is being accepted in many circles.

Amaravati, on the other hand, is isolated, lacks connectivity and takes over 20 to 30 years to emerge as a city. The exorbitant cost of Rs 2 to 3 lakh crore will be a burden on future generations, while Mavigun comes at 10 per cent of the Amaravati cost.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy
Mavigun

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com