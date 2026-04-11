Regional connectivity: Fly91 launches Vijayawada-Hyderabad flight services

VIJAYAWADA: Excise Minister Kollu Ravindra on Friday said that expansion of air connectivity across regions is a clear indicator of a State’s development and economic growth. He was addressing the gathering at the inauguration of ‘Fly 91’ flight services between Vijayawada and Hyderabad at Gannavaram Airport.

Union Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu participated in the programme virtually, while Kollu Ravindra attended in person. The Minister expressed happiness over the launch of the new service and said such initiatives would significantly improve connectivity and boost regional development.

He also highlighted the transformation of Vijayawada Airport, stating that it has evolved from a small shed-like structure into a facility capable of handling international flights.

He informed that construction of a new terminal at the airport will begin soon, while runway expansion works are progressing at a brisk pace. These developments are expected to enhance passenger convenience and increase flight operations from the airport.

The government is committed to ensuring air connectivity to every district, as well as improving links to ports and promoting cargo movement.