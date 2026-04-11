TTD plans massive recruitment drive to fill 6,788 vacancies after decades of staff shortage

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is preparing to launch a large-scale recruitment drive to address a severe manpower crunch that has crippled several of its traditional departments. After decades of stagnation, the temple administration is set to fill thousands of vacancies across engineering, temple administration, potu (Lord’s kitchen), reception, vigilance, and other wings.
According to official data, TTD currently has 11,891 sanctioned posts, but only 5,103 employees are on rolls, leaving 6,788 vacancies. Of these, 6,054 will be filled through direct recruitment, 650 through promotions, and 40 by transfers.
Recruitment has been virtually absent since 1987 due to State and central government policies, forcing TTD to rely heavily on contract systems. Over the years, more than 15,000 contract workers have been engaged. During the previous regime, a section of them (10,000) were brought under the Sri Lakshmi Srinivasa Manpower Corporation, introduced by former Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy. However, it has become defunct in recent years, while contract workers continue to be engaged.
The shortage has hit core functions. Departments such as engineering, electrical, water works, transport, health services, publications, gardens, and even the renovation wing are struggling. The transport wing requires 250 drivers, and medical services face a shortfall of 220 posts. The Ayurveda College has 17 vacancies out of 20 sanctioned posts, while the health and sanitation wing needs 45 supervisors and mastries.
Traditional departments have been the worst affected. The potu, which prepares the famed Tirupati laddus, is facing acute staff shortages. The garden department has 687 vacancies, undermining floral decorations and temple rituals.
The renovation department, which preserves ancient temple architecture, has 16 vacancies for sthapathis and sculptors. Even the SV Dairy Farm lost a Rs 1,000 crore Central project on native breed development due to lack of manpower.
TTD’s inability to manage donations efficiently has also been linked to staff shortages. At the Chennai Information Centre, which records the third-highest hundi collections after Tirumala and Tiruchanoor, officials admit counting and auditing have been delayed.
Newly appointed EO M Ravi Chandra has promised to reverse the trend. “I have every detail about the extinct departments in TTD. Soon, the recruitment process will begin,” he said, adding that written tests for 60 basic engineering posts are scheduled for May 7 and 8. DyEO (Services) Govinda Rajulu confirmed that the recruitment drive is being taken up on a war footing to provide employment to skilled workers across departments.
The drive will cover a wide range of roles, including mahouts, carpenters, electricians, drivers, IT professionals, chefs, stewards, priests, teachers, lecturers, instructors for the differently-abled, vigilance staff, and security guards.
With nearly 6,800 vacancies across departments, the recruitment drive is being seen as one of the largest in TTD’s history. For devotees, it promises smoother services - from darshan ticketing and accommodation to prasadam preparation and medical care.
For thousands of skilled workers, it opens long-awaited opportunities.