Amaravati will be an eye-opener to Jagan: CM N Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the development of Amaravati will serve as a strong rebuttal to former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s criticism of the capital project.

During an informal interaction with mediapersons at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Naidu said, “Development is a continuous and never-ending process. Our government is committed to transforming Amaravati into an economic hub.”

Drawing comparisons with Hyderabad and Bengaluru, Naidu noted that both the cities have witnessed sustained growth over the years, contributing significantly to their respective State economies.

He pointed out that Hyderabad plays a crucial role in making Telangana a leader in per capita income, with nearly 70% of the State’s revenue generated from that city alone.

Highlighting Amaravati’s potential, Naidu said the capital region currently has a land bank of approximately 5,000 acres.

“At the present market rate of Rs 10 crore per acre, the value of land is estimated at Rs 50,000 crore. If the rate rises to Rs 20 crore in the future, the total value of the land could touch Rs 1 lakh crore,” he said.

Naidu credited Hyderabad’s growth to key infrastructure such as the Outer Ring Road, international airport, and expansion of IT. “The development of Cyberabad continues to fuel Hyderabad’s economic growth,” he said. Exuding confidence on Amaravati’s future, Naidu said, “The capital city will be developed with long-term planning, laying emphasis on infrastructure growth.”