Andhra Pradesh to roll out PM-RAHAT scheme soon

VIJAYAWADA: Health Minister Y Sathya Kumar Yadav said that road accident victims will get cashless medical treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh under PM-RAHAT (Prime Minister - Road Accident Victims’ Hospitalisation and Assured Treatment) scheme.

The Minister informed that the State government is set to implement the Centre’s PM Rahat scheme, which provides free and immediate treatment to road accident victims.

The scheme will be executed through Dr NTR Vaidya Seva Trust. The scheme will soon be operational across the State.

Under the PM Rahat initiative, accident victims will be eligible for cashless treatment worth up to Rs 1.5 lakh during the critical “golden hour.” The benefit extends for up to seven days of hospitalisation, irrespective of the victim’s financial background or place of origin.

The scheme will be implemented in 687 private and 17 government hospitals equipped with orthopaedic and polytrauma care facilities.

Authorities have issued guidelines to hospital managements, district collectors, and other officials in line with provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, to ensure smooth execution.

According to the Minister, it is expected to reduce fatalities by enabling treatment during the crucial early hours after an accident. Payments to hospitals for treating non-insured patients will be processed through the Public Financial Management System (PFMS) under the supervision of district Collectors. The Health, Police, and Transport departments will jointly coordinate the implementation.

Under the system, hospitals must begin treatment immediately upon admission, while details will be uploaded and verified by police within 24 hours. Even non-empanelled hospitals will be reimbursed if they provide treatment under the scheme.