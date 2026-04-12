BCY Party chief begins fast over BC demands

VIJAYAWADA: BCY Party chief Bode Ramachandra Yadav on Saturday began an indefinite hunger strike under the banner ‘BC Dharma Deeksha,’ intensifying his party’s agitation over long-pending demands concerning the welfare and rights of Backward Classes (BCs).

He clarified that the protest is neither for personal nor political gain, but aimed solely at securing justice for BC communities. He recalled that during the ‘BC Simha Garjana’ meeting held on February 22, five key demands were submitted to the state government, but no action has been taken so far.

The demands include implementation of a BC Protection Act, allocation of 1,000 acres of land for BCs in Amaravati, release of funds for BC corporations, conduct of a comprehensive caste census, and implementation of 44% reservations for BCs in education, employment, local bodies, and legislatures.