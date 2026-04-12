Chandanotsavam ticket sale from April 13

VISAKHAPATNAM: State Ministers have directed officials to ensure coordinated and efficient arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, scheduled for April 20.
At a review meeting held at the Vizag Collectorate on Saturday, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assessed the preparedness and issued instructions to officials. They emphasised adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the need to build on past experience to avoid inconvenience to devotees.
Anam said a sub-committee of Ministers had been constituted under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oversee major temple festivals.
He noted that the District Collector has been appointed as Special Officer, while the Endowments Commissioner will serve as In-charge Special Officer for the event.
“VIP darshan will be allowed until 5 am, after which arrangements will be made for both free and paid darshan for general devotees,” he clarified. He also called for strict implementation of rules related to ‘antaralaya’ darshan.
District In-charge Minister Swamy said devotees from across North Andhra and neighbouring Odisha are likely to attend, and suggested arrangements be made to facilitate smooth darshan even if the footfall exceeds two lakh.
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha underscored that there should be no complacency in arrangements, despite the festival being held annually. She instructed officials from Police, Revenue, and Endowments departments to work in shifts during the extended duration of the event and to discharge their duties with responsibility. In view of the possibility of unseasonal weather, she called for the installation of durable shelters, pandals, and sheds.
She said officials should work without compartmentalising responsibilities. She stressed that priority should be given to facilitating darshan for devotees and ensuring that the event proceeds without any untoward incidents.
Meanwhile, to streamline access for devotees, the Ministers launched an online ticket booking portal for Chandanotsavam. The first ticket was purchased by the Endowments Minister. Temple Executive Officer Venkata Rao said the online sale of tickets will commence from Monday, adding that the portal has been designed with the support of APTS to provide a simple and user-friendly booking experience.