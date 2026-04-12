Chandanotsavam ticket sale from April 13

VISAKHAPATNAM: State Ministers have directed officials to ensure coordinated and efficient arrangements for the smooth conduct of the upcoming Chandanotsavam of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, scheduled for April 20.

At a review meeting held at the Vizag Collectorate on Saturday, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, District In-charge Minister Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, and Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha assessed the preparedness and issued instructions to officials. They emphasised adherence to Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and the need to build on past experience to avoid inconvenience to devotees.

Anam said a sub-committee of Ministers had been constituted under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to oversee major temple festivals.

He noted that the District Collector has been appointed as Special Officer, while the Endowments Commissioner will serve as In-charge Special Officer for the event.

“VIP darshan will be allowed until 5 am, after which arrangements will be made for both free and paid darshan for general devotees,” he clarified. He also called for strict implementation of rules related to ‘antaralaya’ darshan.