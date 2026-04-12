CM Naidu calls for stronger TDP base at grassroots

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ interactive programme, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday held discussions with cluster in-charges, focusing on strengthening organisational structure and improving implementation of government schemes at the field level.

As part of his visit to the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu also sought feedback from party cadre on various welfare and development initiatives, including the adoption of solar rooftop systems.

During the interaction, several workers shared their experiences of using solar rooftop units, stating that it had significantly reduced their electricity expenses.

The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s push towards clean energy, noting that free solar installations are being provided to SC and ST communities, while financial assistance of Rs 20,000 is being extended to BC beneficiaries along with subsidies under the PM Kusum scheme.

Naidu stressed the importance of ‘clean and positive politics,’ urging party workers to position the TDP as a model for ethical political practices. He called upon cadre to expand the party’s vote base through constructive engagement with the public and by effectively communicating the government’s efforts in welfare and development.