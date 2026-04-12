CM Naidu calls for stronger TDP base at grassroots

VIJAYAWADA: As part of the ‘Coffee Kaburlu’ interactive programme, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday held discussions with cluster in-charges, focusing on strengthening organisational structure and improving implementation of government schemes at the field level.
As part of his visit to the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri, Naidu also sought feedback from party cadre on various welfare and development initiatives, including the adoption of solar rooftop systems.
During the interaction, several workers shared their experiences of using solar rooftop units, stating that it had significantly reduced their electricity expenses.
The Chief Minister highlighted the government’s push towards clean energy, noting that free solar installations are being provided to SC and ST communities, while financial assistance of Rs 20,000 is being extended to BC beneficiaries along with subsidies under the PM Kusum scheme.
Naidu stressed the importance of ‘clean and positive politics,’ urging party workers to position the TDP as a model for ethical political practices. He called upon cadre to expand the party’s vote base through constructive engagement with the public and by effectively communicating the government’s efforts in welfare and development.
Referring to technological advancements, the Chief Minister said that just as Hyderabad was transformed into an IT hub in the past, Andhra Pradesh is now being developed with a focus on quantum technology. He announced that a Quantum Testing Reference Facility is set to be inaugurated on April 14, marking a significant step in the State’s technological progress.
Naidu also criticised the previous YSRCP regime for increasing electricity tariffs multiple times, stating that the current coalition government is taking measures to reduce the burden on consumers. He added that surplus power generated through solar systems can be sold back to the grid, providing an additional source of income.
The Chief Minister said that integrated water management efforts have improved groundwater levels and ensured water availability in irrigation projects. He announced that water supply for crops will commence from May 15.
Naidu stated that political representation would be ensured for all communities proportionately. He reiterated that politics should be driven by integrity and public service rather than personal gain.
The CM unveiled plans for an ‘Ethical Economic Empowerment (E3)’ initiative aimed at strengthening the financial stability of party workers.