Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's office denies poor road work claims

VIJAYAWADA: The office of Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday termed recent reports alleging poor road construction as ‘false and misleading,’ asserting that the visuals being circulated are part of routine quality checks.

In an official statement, the office said the NDA coalition government is strictly adhering to quality standards in road works under the Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Department.

It clarified that the portions of roads shown in videos were cut intentionally for testing purposes, not due to construction defects.

These are test cuts carried out to examine the strength and quality of each layer before proceeding further, the statement said, adding that such inspections ensure durability and long-term performance.

The office accused certain vested interests and sections of the media of spreading misinformation to undermine development works.

It urged the public to remain cautious and not be misled by such campaigns.

Warning of strict action, the Deputy CM’s Office said legal measures will be initiated against persons and organisations involved in spreading false propaganda on construction of roads.