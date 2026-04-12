LPG supply returns to normal in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: LPG supply has returned to normal across the State much to the relief of domestic and commercial consumers after a few weeks of disruption due to West Asia conflict.

According to official data, 2,73,958 domestic cylinders and 8,656 non-domestic cylinders were delivered in the State on Saturday. Over the past three days, a total of 34,564 commercial cylinders have been supplied.

Booking figures of gas agencies also reflect LPG supply stabilisation as 2,00,704 refills were booked on Saturday, 2,05,851 on Friday, 2,39,842 on Wednesday and 2,69,820 on Tuesday.

With the efforts of Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, the LPG supply chains have been streamlined and cooking gas availability has improved significantly across the State. Daily refill bookings are getting stabilised at 2 lakh, including 10,000 to 15,000 commercial cylinders.

“LPG bookings have returned to normal across the State with no signs of panic booking,” said N Bhaskara Reddy, State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry in Andhra Pradesh.