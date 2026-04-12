LPG supply returns to normal in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: LPG supply has returned to normal across the State much to the relief of domestic and commercial consumers after a few weeks of disruption due to West Asia conflict.
According to official data, 2,73,958 domestic cylinders and 8,656 non-domestic cylinders were delivered in the State on Saturday. Over the past three days, a total of 34,564 commercial cylinders have been supplied.
Booking figures of gas agencies also reflect LPG supply stabilisation as 2,00,704 refills were booked on Saturday, 2,05,851 on Friday, 2,39,842 on Wednesday and 2,69,820 on Tuesday.
With the efforts of Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar, the LPG supply chains have been streamlined and cooking gas availability has improved significantly across the State. Daily refill bookings are getting stabilised at 2 lakh, including 10,000 to 15,000 commercial cylinders.
“LPG bookings have returned to normal across the State with no signs of panic booking,” said N Bhaskara Reddy, State Level Coordinator for Oil Industry in Andhra Pradesh.
‘70% commercial demand being met’
Speaking to TNIE, he said, “Around 70% of demand for commercial cylinders is currently being met, while full supply is being ensured for critical sectors such as schools and hospitals. Domestic and commercial consumers are being advised to approach their respective dealers for getting timely delivery of refills,” he said.
The State government is reviewing the situation regularly to ensure uninterrupted LPG supply. There is no shortage of LPG at present. Supplies are being streamlined and prioritised wherever required, the State-level Coordinator for Oil Industry explained.
However, the impact of recent LPG price hike continues to be felt. At present, the price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder stands at Rs 950, while a 19 kg commercial cylinder costs Rs 2,042.50 to Rs 2,200 in the State.
The steep increase in commercial LPG prices has increased operational costs of hotels and eateries, affecting their profit margins. “The LPG supply situation has improved compared to last month. Commercial cylinders are now available on request. However, due to the price hike, we are still facing some impact,” said a hotel owner of Kanuru.