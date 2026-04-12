Minister P Narayana hits out at YSRCP’s ‘lies’ on Amaravati project

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the YSRCP, accusing it of spreading “false and malicious propaganda” against the Amaravati capital project.
Speaking to the media, Narayana said opposition leaders are making contradictory statements on Amaravati and were unable to digest the fast-paced development works being taken up by the government.
He stated that the NDA had promised in its manifesto to immediately resume Amaravati works and was now delivering on that commitment.
Narayana said farmers had urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to secure legal status for the capital, following which the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the passage of the necessary legislation in Parliament with the support of most political parties.
Except one party (YSRCP), all others extended support to Amaravati,” he claimed. He said that though tenders were awarded for Rs 615 crore for the construction of Telangana Secretariat, Rs 1423 crore was spent at Rs 13,763 for square feet. Similarly, after calling tenders for Rs 862 crore for construction of the Parliament building across 6.94 lakh square feet, Rs 1172 was spent at Rs 16,900 for square feet. He said Amaravati is being developed as a world-class capital with advanced facilities.
He added that 98.6 percent of farmers have been allotted plots under the land pooling scheme, with over 62,900 registrations completed.
According to him, more than 31,000 farmers have contributed nearly 35,000 acres for the capital, while a few cases remain pending due to legal disputes. Basic infrastructure like roads, drainage systems, and plot boundaries are being developed in phases.
Narayana said Rs 10,000 crore has already been spent on Amaravati, while tenders worth Rs 51,000 crore have been invited. He expressed confidence that land values would rise significantly with development, potentially reaching Rs 20 crore per acre. He also revealed that around 5,000 acres have been earmarked as a land bank, which would be monetised to fund capital construction.
The minister accused the opposition of attempting to create fear among people and deter investments through misleading narratives like Mavigun.