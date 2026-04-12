Minister P Narayana hits out at YSRCP’s ‘lies’ on Amaravati project

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister P Narayana on Saturday launched a sharp attack on the YSRCP, accusing it of spreading “false and malicious propaganda” against the Amaravati capital project.

Speaking to the media, Narayana said opposition leaders are making contradictory statements on Amaravati and were unable to digest the fast-paced development works being taken up by the government.

He stated that the NDA had promised in its manifesto to immediately resume Amaravati works and was now delivering on that commitment.

Narayana said farmers had urged Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to secure legal status for the capital, following which the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi facilitated the passage of the necessary legislation in Parliament with the support of most political parties.

Except one party (YSRCP), all others extended support to Amaravati,” he claimed. He said that though tenders were awarded for Rs 615 crore for the construction of Telangana Secretariat, Rs 1423 crore was spent at Rs 13,763 for square feet. Similarly, after calling tenders for Rs 862 crore for construction of the Parliament building across 6.94 lakh square feet, Rs 1172 was spent at Rs 16,900 for square feet. He said Amaravati is being developed as a world-class capital with advanced facilities.