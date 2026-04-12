Polavaram hydro project to power Andhra Pradesh with 960 MW clean energy generation

VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project is poised to emerge as one of the most significant hydroelectric power assets in India, both in terms of scale and technological advancement. With an installed capacity of 960 MW, the project comprises 12 generating units of 80 MW each, making it a major contributor to Andhra Pradesh’s energy security.
What sets this project apart is the deployment of massive vertical Kaplan turbines, designed to handle exceptionally high water discharge. Each unit is engineered to operate at a discharge of 331 cubic metres per second and a rotational speed of 100 revolutions per minute, making these among the largest Kaplan turbine units ever installed in the country. This advanced configuration ensures high efficiency, especially under varying water flow conditions typical of river-based hydro projects.
The project is strategically designed to play a crucial role during the monsoon season, when water inflows are abundant, as well as during regulated releases to the Godavari delta for irrigation purposes. By harnessing this water effectively, the project will significantly strengthen the state grid, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective power supply, particularly during peak demand periods.
Upon completion, the project will be capable of generating 960 MW of clean hydro power, contributing approximately 23 million units (MU) of electricity per day during peak operations. This generation is achieved by utilising about 12 TMC of water daily, effectively translating water resources into energy with high efficiency. On an annual basis, the station is expected to produce around 2,500 million units (MU) of electricity.
From an economic perspective, the project is projected to deliver substantial benefits to the state. With a levelised tariff estimated at Rs 4.57 per unit, the annual financial advantage is expected to exceed Rs 1,100 crore. This will not only reduce dependence on costly power purchases from external sources but also help stabilise electricity tariffs for consumers.
The project brings together some of the most reputed organisations in the power and infrastructure sectors. The electro-mechanical equipment, including turbines and generators, is being supplied by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a leading public sector enterprise with extensive experience in hydroelectric projects. Meanwhile, advanced gas-insulated and air-insulated substation systems are being provided by Siemens Energy, known globally for its expertise in high-voltage transmission solutions.
The execution of the project is being carried out by Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited, which has established a strong track record in handling large-scale infrastructure developments across the country.
Currently, the project is progressing in fast-track mode, with both civil construction and electro-mechanical works advancing at a rapid pace. Equipment supplies from BHEL and Siemens Energy are arriving at the site in a phased and timely manner, ensuring that installation activities continue without delay.
According to project authorities, APGENCO is aiming to commission at least three generating units by July 2027, aligning with the auspicious occasion of the Godavari Pushkaralu. The entire project is targeted for full completion by January 2028, marking a major milestone in the state’s power sector.
Once operational, the Polavaram Hydro Electric Project is expected to not only enhance power generation capacity but also serve as a cornerstone for sustainable energy in AP.