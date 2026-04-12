Polavaram hydro project to power Andhra Pradesh with 960 MW clean energy generation

VIJAYAWADA: The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project is poised to emerge as one of the most significant hydroelectric power assets in India, both in terms of scale and technological advancement. With an installed capacity of 960 MW, the project comprises 12 generating units of 80 MW each, making it a major contributor to Andhra Pradesh’s energy security.

What sets this project apart is the deployment of massive vertical Kaplan turbines, designed to handle exceptionally high water discharge. Each unit is engineered to operate at a discharge of 331 cubic metres per second and a rotational speed of 100 revolutions per minute, making these among the largest Kaplan turbine units ever installed in the country. This advanced configuration ensures high efficiency, especially under varying water flow conditions typical of river-based hydro projects.

The project is strategically designed to play a crucial role during the monsoon season, when water inflows are abundant, as well as during regulated releases to the Godavari delta for irrigation purposes. By harnessing this water effectively, the project will significantly strengthen the state grid, ensuring a reliable and cost-effective power supply, particularly during peak demand periods.

Upon completion, the project will be capable of generating 960 MW of clean hydro power, contributing approximately 23 million units (MU) of electricity per day during peak operations. This generation is achieved by utilising about 12 TMC of water daily, effectively translating water resources into energy with high efficiency. On an annual basis, the station is expected to produce around 2,500 million units (MU) of electricity.