YSRCP arrogant in spite of facing poll debacle: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha

VISAKHAPATNAM: Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha on Saturday criticised the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that it continues to display arrogance despite losing power and that its previous government created fear among various sections of society.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office in Visakhapatnam, she said political parties are meant to serve people, but claimed the YSRCP’s approach was different. She alleged that between 2019 and 2024, the State witnessed more destruction than development.

Referring to former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, she stated he had supported Amaravati as the capital when out of power but later proposed three capitals after assuming office. She also alleged that Amaravati farmers faced difficulties during his regime.

Anitha further claimed that the previous leadership pursued power through questionable means and misled the public on certain issues. She said voters had given their verdict in the 2024 general elections.

She noted the NDA government is committed to maintaining law and order and acting within the Constitution.