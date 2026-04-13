51 mandals in Andhra Pradesh likely to face severe heat stress

VISAKHAPATNAM: Severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail across 51 mandals in the State on Monday, including nine in Srikakulam district, 18 in Vizianagaram, 15 in Parvathipuram Manyam, one in Alluri Sitarama Raju, three in Polavaram and Anakapalli, and two in Eluru. In addition, heatwave conditions are likely in two mandals of Srikakulam, five in Vizianagaram, Anakapalli, and Kakinada, four in Alluri Sitarama Raju and Eluru, nine in Polavaram and Godavari, three in NTR, two in Palnadu, and one in Nandyal.

According to the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA), while 51 mandals are expected to face severe heatwave conditions on Monday, another 49 mandals may experience heatwave conditions. The intensity is expected to increase further on Tuesday, with severe heatwave likely in 53 mandals and heatwave conditions in 57 mandals.

APSDMA Managing Director Prakhar Jain noted that North Andhra districts are likely to be particularly affected by heatwave conditions, while Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions may record high maximum temperatures. People have been advised to take necessary precautions in view of the rising temperature.

Meanwhile, high temperatures were recorded across several parts of the State on Sunday. Pottipadu in Kadapa district recorded 43.8°C, followed by Varadayapalem in Tirupati at 43.1°C, and Nandyal at 42.9°C.