Andhra DGP warns strict action against online betting during IPL, orders statewide crackdown

VIJAYAWADA: The AP Police has reiterated that all forms of online games for betting and gambling are strictly prohibited in the State, warning that any violations will invite stringent legal action. In this context, Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta conducted a comprehensive review with District Superintendents of Police across the State on enforcement measures against illegal gambling and online betting activities, particularly during the ongoing Indian Premier League season. The DGP directed all field officers to intensify enforcement and ensure zero tolerance towards such unlawful practices.

Police units across the State have already stepped up action against betting and gambling networks. Authorities warned that any clubs, establishments, or premises found facilitating such activities will be shut down, while illegal gambling dens will be identified and raided without exception.

Online betting websites and mobile applications are also being actively tracked, with steps initiated for their blocking and takedown in coordination with relevant agencies. Strict action is being taken against bookies, agents, and individuals involved in betting. These offences are being treated as organised crime, with cases registered under the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Bank accounts linked to betting transactions are being identified and frozen, and those aiding such activities will also face severe consequences. The DGP further instructed officials to take firm action against repeat offenders through preventive detention and externment