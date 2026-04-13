Andhra Pradesh to launch quantum computer test beds at Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Quantum Day, Andhra Pradesh is set to emerge as a hub for India’s quantum technology revolution with the launch of two state-of-the-art quantum computer test beds under the Amaravati Quantum Valley initiative.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will inaugurate the facilities on April 14 at SRM University, Amaravati, and virtually at Medha Towers, Gannavaram. These Quantum Reference Facilities make Andhra Pradesh the first state in India to host a dedicated quantum test and certification ecosystem.

Developed entirely with indigenous technology, the test beds will enable rigorous testing and certification of quantum computing hardware. The 1Q test bed, set up by Qubitech at Medha Towers, and the 1S test bed at SRM University using superconducting technology, will operate at temperatures close to -273°C.

The open-access facility at SRM University will support researchers, students, startups, and companies working on quantum technologies, offering a platform for experimentation and validation. Leading institutions, including the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, the Indian Institute of Science, and the Defence Research and Development Organisation, have provided technical support.

The inauguration will be attended by representatives of the National Quantum Mission, IIT professors, scientists, startup founders, and research scholars. More than 150,000 students across the state will join virtually. This initiative firmly places Amaravati on the global map as an emerging hub for quantum innovation and advanced research.