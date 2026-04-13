AP will work with Telangana to strengthen Pedda Vagu project: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday held discussions with P. Dorje Gyamba, Chairman of the Godavari River Management Board, at the CM’s camp office.

During the courtesy meeting, the Chief Minister explained the state’s initiatives in water conservation and efficient river management.

He highlighted that real-time data on water resources across river basins is being recorded through the AWARE organisation. He also briefed the Chairman on plans for optimal use of floodwaters and the state’s river-linking strategies.

A key issue discussed was the Pedda Vagu project located on the Andhra Pradesh–Telangana border in Bhadradri Kothagudem district. The CM recalled that last season, breaches in the Pedda Vagu bund had led to floods in both states, causing hardship to local communities.

He assured Gyamba that Andhra Pradesh is prepared to work jointly with Telangana to strengthen the project’s bund and prevent future disasters.

The meeting underscored the importance of inter-state cooperation in managing shared water resources and ensuring safety for people living in vulnerable flood-prone areas. Chandrababu stated that proactive measures and collaborative planning are essential to maximise benefits of river water management.