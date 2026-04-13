CM Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan condole demise of Asha Bhosle

VIJAYAWADA: Leaders across Andhra Pradesh expressed profound grief over the passing away of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, paying rich tributes to her unparalleled contribution to Indian music.

Taking to twitter Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of veteran singer Asha Bhosle Ji.

A legendary and versatile Indian vocalist, she was the most recorded artist in music history.

Her extraordinary contributions to the music industry spanned over seven decades, enriching generations with timeless melodies.” He added that her legacy would continue to resonate through the ages.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, “May the soul of Smt. Asha Bhosle Garu rests in peace.

I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing of the legendary singer Smt. Asha Bhosle Garu. I pray to the Almighty for her soul to rest in eternal peace.”