CPM slams Andhra coalition govt for Rs 400 crore property tax burden

VIJAYAWADA: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has strongly criticised the coalition government for imposing a Rs 400-crore property tax burden on urban residents, accusing it of breaking election promises and following the same path as the previous YSRCP regime.

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Sunday, CPM State committee member Ch Babu Rao said the coalition had pledged to review the capital value-based property tax system and assured voters that taxes would not be raised. “Instead, from April 1, property taxes have been hiked again, punishing families who built homes with loans. This is betrayal,” he charged.

Babu Rao noted that since 2021–22, property taxes have risen by 130 percent, starting with a 15 percent hike and now reaching 30 percent this year. He alleged that governments artificially inflate land values annually, leading to endless tax increases.

Despite higher collections, he said, urban infrastructure remains neglected, with poor water supply, damaged roads, and failing sanitation. He condemned the government’s announcement of a five percent rebate for early payment as deceptive, pointing out that delayed payments attract a 24 percent annual penalty.

Babu Rao added that besides property taxes, citizens are being burdened with water charges, drainage fees, and trade license costs. CPM leaders demanded a rollback of the capital value system and repeal of the 44/2020 amendment and G.O. 198. They urged citizens to make tax hikes a central issue in upcoming municipal elections. The CPM leaders presented examples of tax hikes in Vijayawada, showing assessments where property taxes had more than doubled since 2020–21, reflecting a 131 per cent increase.

They called on civil associations and resident groups to hold NDA representatives accountable and demand an immediate rollback of the hikes.