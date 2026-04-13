Gudimallam temple restoration works begin

TIRUPATI: Restoration works of the historic temple tank (Pushkarani) at the ancient Parasurameswara Temple in Gudimallam have commenced, marking a key step in preserving one of India’s oldest Saivite shrines, dating back to the 2nd century BCE.

Located near Tirupati Airport, the temple holds immense archaeological and spiritual importance.

Epigraphical records indicate that the Pushkarani was constructed during the Chola period, while the earliest inscription at the site dates to the reign of Nandivarman II in the 8th century CE.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Mysore Circle Authorities, a comprehensive master plan is being prepared with the support of the Union government and Andhra Pradesh government to develop the temple and its surroundings.

As part of this initiative, conservation works, including restoration of the Pushkarani, measuring about 130 ft by 160 ft with a depth of 15 ft, have been taken up. The works include removal of accumulated silt, strengthening of bunds, repairs to stone revetments, and improving the tank’s water storage capacity. Officials said the effort aims to preserve the heritage structure while also enhancing basic facilities for devotees visiting the temple.

The temple, renowned for its unique Gudimallam Shiva Linga believed to date back to the 2nd-1st century BCE, is considered one of the earliest representations of Lord Shiva in human form carved on a Linga.