Guntur plans integrated corridor project with road expansion and lake restoration push

VIJAYAWADA: The Guntur Municipal Corporation has unveiled plans for the integrated corridor development project, focusing on the expansion of major roads and restoration of city lakes.

Commissioner K Mayur Ashok stated that the initiative will be carried out with the cooperation and suggestions of public representatives to accelerate urban growth. A review meeting was held at the GMC headquarters with Guntur East MLA Mohammad Naseer and Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi. Representatives from Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited presented proposals covering road upgrades and market redevelopment.

One of the key projects is the redevelopment of PVK Naidu Market into a G+4 structure with a double cellar. The ground and first floors will serve as a vegetable market, while the remaining three floors will be developed as a commercial complex. In the first phase, ten junctions and six major entry routes into the city are set for improvement.

The civic body also plans to upgrade major outfall drains, including Ambedkar Vagu and Peela Vagu, alongside the restoration of lakes.