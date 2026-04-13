Jagan’s hidden agenda thrives on violence & intimidation: Ramanaidu

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Water Resources Nimmala Ramanaidu launched a scathing attack on YSRCP chief Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, alleging that his brand of politics is destructive and more dangerous than terrorism.

Addressing the media at NTR Bhavan in Mangalagiri on Sunday, the Minister accused Jagan of pursuing a hidden agenda that thrives on intimidation, violence, and disruption rather than development.

Ramanaidu said that the language used by YSRCP leaders—phrases like “we will kill, we will cut”—reflects a culture of threats and destruction.

Minister Ramanaidu charged that the party has turned into a “hatchet party,” spreading fear among people instead of offering welfare or progress.

He alleged that Jagan’s politics lack even basic family loyalty, citing the controversial killing of his uncle Vivekananda Reddy and the subsequent attempts to cover it up.

The Minister further claimed that YSRCP’s youth policy is nothing but promoting liquor and narcotics, thereby endangering the future of the younger generation. He criticised the party for glorifying violent acts, including public displays of animal slaughter, which he said demean democratic values and instill terror among citizens.

Ramanaidu also accused Jagan of manipulating institutions, erasing evidence, and shielding those involved in serious crimes.

The water resources minister recalled past controversies, including the Paritala Ravi case, and alleged that witnesses in the Viveka murder case are being systematically silenced.