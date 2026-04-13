Most-wanted serial killer linked to 21 cases across Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh arrested in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police have achieved a major breakthrough in solving a series of sensational ‘murder for gain’ cases that terrorised women living alone.
The arrest of P Viswanath alias Prashanth, later identified as AM Ajij alias Abdul Ajij alias Karnataka Ajij, has brought closure to multiple unsolved crimes and exposed the operations of one of South India’s most wanted fugitives.
District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu disclosed the details at a press briefing on Sunday, noting that the accused had been absconding since 2018 after escaping from Kerala police custody during a robbery-cum-murder probe.
At that time, Kerala police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on his whereabouts. Concealing his identity, Ajij settled in Tirupati under the false name “Viswanath,” using an Aadhaar card from Gulbarga, Karnataka.
A wanted criminal linked to 21 cases in AP, Kerala and K’taka
He worked in hotels, built local contacts, and partnered with Rajamma of Vedurukuppam, who assisted him in purchasing an auto-rickshaw (AP-39-US-9445) used in several crimes.
The breakthrough came when police arrested Viswanath in connection with the murder of a woman at Ramachandrapuram police station limits on January 11, 2026. With court permission, he was taken into custody for interrogation in a related robbery case.
During questioning, investigators uncovered his true identity and linked him to 21 cases across three States — four in Karnataka, six in Kerala, and 11 in Andhra Pradesh. These included two murders in Tiruchanur, one robbery in Tirupati CCS limits, and another murder in Pitchatur.
The Special Investigation Team, led by Additional SP (Crimes) A Srinivasulu, along with DSPs Y Shyam Sundar and G Ravikumar, and several inspectors, cracked the case using scientific evidence and meticulous interrogation.
Their efforts resulted in the recovery of 127.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 20.5 lakh, 48 grams of silver ornaments, and the auto-rickshaw used in the crimes.
Rajamma was also arrested, and 76 grams of gold and 48 grams of silver ornaments were seized from her.
The SP commended SIT for nabbing the accused, awarding cash rewards and commendation certificates to officers and staff involved.
The case highlights not only the persistence of Tirupati police but also the importance of inter-state coordination in tracking fugitives who exploit false identities to evade arrest. This arrest marks a significant victory for law enforcement authorities, restoring public confidence.