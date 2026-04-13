Most-wanted serial killer linked to 21 cases across Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh arrested in Tirupati

TIRUPATI: Tirupati police have achieved a major breakthrough in solving a series of sensational ‘murder for gain’ cases that terrorised women living alone.

The arrest of P Viswanath alias Prashanth, later identified as AM Ajij alias Abdul Ajij alias Karnataka Ajij, has brought closure to multiple unsolved crimes and exposed the operations of one of South India’s most wanted fugitives.

District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu disclosed the details at a press briefing on Sunday, noting that the accused had been absconding since 2018 after escaping from Kerala police custody during a robbery-cum-murder probe.

At that time, Kerala police had announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for information on his whereabouts. Concealing his identity, Ajij settled in Tirupati under the false name “Viswanath,” using an Aadhaar card from Gulbarga, Karnataka.