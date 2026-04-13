Nellore adopts 'one month one village four visits' model to fast-track land dispute resolution drive

NELLORE: Nellore district has been witnessing a major transformation in land dispute resolution with the successful implementation of the “One Month - One Village - Four Visits” model, an innovative grassroots governance approach that is delivering tangible results.
The initiative, part of the larger Bhu Samasyalaku Saswatha Parishkaram programme spearheaded by District Collector Himanshu Shukla, has reoriented the administration from office-based processes to field-level engagement.
By taking officials directly to villages, the system ensures that land-related grievances are resolved efficiently and transparently at the source.
“The model operates through a systematic four-stage process - spotting issues, conducting on-ground verification of records, facilitating discussions among concerned parties and issuing final resolutions with accountability,” said District Collector Himanshu Shukla.
This approach has effectively minimised delays and eliminated the need for repeated visits to government offices.
The initiative has also drawn appreciation from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, who lauded it during a public meeting at Vinjamur. He termed it a people-friendly and outcome-driven model and recommended its adoption in other districts.
From December 2025 to March 2026, over 3,700 grievances were addressed across the district. Of the 822 cases taken up in December, 696 were resolved, followed by 1,308 cases in January with 1,053 resolved. In February, 972 cases were handled with 669 settlements, while March saw 695 cases addressed, out of which 300 were resolved, demonstrating steady progress.
During its initial phase, the programme covered 110 villages, successfully declaring 26 villages dispute-free.
The rate of case reopenings dropped significantly, from 18% to 7%, indicating long-lasting, satisfactory resolutions. The initiative mainly focuses on common rural land issues such as Record of Rights, mutations, resurvey errors and Sadabainama claims.
A coordinated effort involving VROs, survey staff and tahsildars, supported by close monitoring from the Collector, has ensured swift and accountable implementation.