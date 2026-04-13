Nellore adopts 'one month one village four visits' model to fast-track land dispute resolution drive

NELLORE: Nellore district has been witnessing a major transformation in land dispute resolution with the successful implementation of the “One Month - One Village - Four Visits” model, an innovative grassroots governance approach that is delivering tangible results.

The initiative, part of the larger Bhu Samasyalaku Saswatha Parishkaram programme spearheaded by District Collector Himanshu Shukla, has reoriented the administration from office-based processes to field-level engagement.

By taking officials directly to villages, the system ensures that land-related grievances are resolved efficiently and transparently at the source.

“The model operates through a systematic four-stage process - spotting issues, conducting on-ground verification of records, facilitating discussions among concerned parties and issuing final resolutions with accountability,” said District Collector Himanshu Shukla.

This approach has effectively minimised delays and eliminated the need for repeated visits to government offices.