Rajamahendravaram MP Purandeswari hails women’s quota bill

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari on Sunday described the proposed 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as a historic step that reflects respect and commitment toward women’s empowerment. Speaking to the media, she praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a bold and decisive leader who pursued the legislation despite political challenges.

She alleged that several opposition parties created hurdles to the Women’s Reservation Bill but expressed confidence that all parties would ultimately support it in Parliament. Purandeswari said a special session of the Lok Sabha would be held from 16 to 18 of this month to deliberate on key issues, including the reservation bill.

She stated that the move would not only contribute to development but also strengthen the role of women in governance. She added that if any party, including the Congress, boycotts the proceedings, it will have to answer to the people.

Highlighting government initiatives, she said schemes such as Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana have benefited crores of women.