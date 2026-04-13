TTD approves Alipiri toll gate revamp with dedicated cargo lane and 11-lane plan

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has approved a major facelift programme for the Alipiri toll gate, with plans to construct an exclusive cargo lane to streamline freight movement to Tirumala.

The initiative, expected to commence shortly, is part of a comprehensive modernisation drive aimed at reducing congestion and strengthening security at one of the busiest entry points to the hill shrine.

Officials confirmed that the redesigned Alipiri check post will feature 11 lanes, with the first two dedicated exclusively to cargo vehicles. The remaining lanes will cater to general vehicular traffic, ensuring smoother passage for pilgrims. The modernisation is expected to significantly ease congestion at the Alipiri check post, which currently handles an average of 10,000 vehicles daily. On peak occasions, such as the recent Ratha Sapthami festival, the check post recorded a maximum of 14,830 vehicles in a single day.

Officials believe the dedicated 1-km cargo lane will minimise delays, reduce clumsiness in vehicle congregation, and ensure more efficient checking of goods and passengers.