Upper Sileru power house set for major pumped storage transformation

VIJAYAWADA: Tucked away in the scenic, forested landscapes of the Chintapalli Agency area, the Upper Sileru Power House remains one of Andhra Pradesh’s oldest yet most dependable hydroelectric stations.

Commissioned more than six decades ago, the project continues to play a vital role in the State’s power generation network, standing as a testament to both engineering foresight and sustained maintenance.

The project harnesses the waters of the Sileru River through a weir at Guntawada, located nine miles downstream of the Balimela reservoir. With an average annual rainfall of nearly 1,388 mm in its catchment area, the station benefits from a steady inflow of water, ensuring consistent power generation.

Developed in two stages, the Upper Sileru project has an installed capacity of 240 MW. The first stage, commissioned in 1967-68, introduced two units of 60 MW each, marking a milestone in the region’s hydroelectric development. The second stage, completed in 1994-95, added another two units of 60 MW each, strengthening the station’s capacity.

The technology behind the project reflects both international collaboration and domestic innovation. The first-stage turbines were sourced from Excherwyss & Charmilles of Switzerland, with generators supplied by Oerlikon.