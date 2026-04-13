Women’s quota bill a milestone in Parliamentary journey: AP BJP president PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State president PVN Madhav on Sunday termed the Women’s Reservation Bill, formally known as the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, as a “historic milestone” in India’s parliamentary journey.

He noted that the Bill, introduced in the new Parliament building in September 2023 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received overwhelming support in both Houses, marking a significant step toward women’s empowerment.

Madhav said the BJP aims to ensure full implementation of women’s reservation by the 2029 general elections, following the completion of the Census and delimitation processes. He added that necessary amendments would be taken up during the upcoming special sessions of Parliament scheduled on April 16, 17, and 18.

To build public awareness, the party plans large-scale outreach programmes across Andhra Pradesh, including public meetings, women’s rallies, and two-wheeler rallies in cities such as Visakhapatnam, Rajamahendravaram, Vijayawada, and Tirupati.

Signature campaigns and missed-call initiatives will also be launched to mobilise public support, he said, adding that the effort would involve alliance partners like the Telugu Desam Party.

Meanwhile, Madhav strongly condemned recent remarks made by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge against the BJP calling them “highly objectionable” and “dangerous to democracy.”

He alleged that such statements incite hatred and violence, and demanded an unconditional public apology from Kharge.