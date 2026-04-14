Andhra govt issues new lease norms for schools on municipal, village lands

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration & Urban Development (MA&UD) Department has issued fresh directions regarding lease and land use for educational institutions.

According to the Government Memo No.3161714/C2/2026 dated April 1, states that schools operating on government-allotted lands must adhere to revised conditions.

The memo specifies that institutions functioning on village and municipal lands will be required to pay 50% of the assessed lease value by March 31.

Further, the department has clarified that lease renewals for the academic year 2025–26 must be completed by April 30, 2026. Institutions failing to comply will face penalties, including additional surcharges.

The directive also refers to provisions under AP Municipal Act, 1965, emphasising enforcement of lease payments and accountability in land usage.

For the upcoming academic year 2026–27, a 5% surcharge will be levied on delayed payments. Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration, P Sampath Kumar, signed the order, underscoring the government’s commitment to ensuring transparency and compliance in municipal land management.