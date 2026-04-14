APSRTC tightens travel norms to ensure hassle-free bus journeys for senior citizens, PwDs

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) has announced a major initiative to improve travel facilities for Senior Citizens and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs).

The move comes in response to growing complaints regarding lapses in the implementation of concessions and amenities meant for these categories of passengers.

Officials noted that several issues had been reported, including improper identification of earmarked seats, occupation of such seats by other passengers, and lack of timely intervention by staff.

Instances of negligence, where staff failed to ensure the availability of reserved seats or did not extend due respect and assistance to Senior Citizens and PwDs, were highlighted.

In view of these concerns, APSRTC has issued strict instructions to all depots and units. Buses must clearly earmark seats for Senior Citizens and PwDs, and staff are directed to intervene wherever necessary to ensure that these seats are vacated and made available to eligible passengers.

The corporation emphasised that staff must treat these passengers with courtesy and dignity, warning that negligence or misconduct will be dealt with seriously.

To facilitate smooth travel, APSRTC has clarified that valid identity proofs such as Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, PAN Card, and Passport—including their digital versions, will be accepted.

Executive Director (Operations) A Appala Raju has directed that awareness be created through gate meetings and display of instructions on notice boards across all depots.

APSRTC reiterated that ensuring safe, dignified, and hassle-free travel for Senior Citizens and PwDs remains a top priority. The corporation assured strict monitoring of services to prevent complaints and reaffirmed its commitment to providing inclusive and respectful travel facilities for all passengers.