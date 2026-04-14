Drug abuse poses serious threat to national security: Eagle IG Ake Ravi Krishna

GUNTUR: Eagle IG Ake Ravi Krishna has stated that drug abuse is not merely a health or law-and-order issue but a serious threat to national security. He warned that money generated through drug trafficking often reaches terrorist organisations, describing it as “narco-terrorism.”

He was speaking at Vignan University in Vadlamudi during the 8th day of the “Drug-Free Andhra Pradesh Mission - Dandi March 2.0,” a 1,000-km cycle rally being conducted from Tirupati to Visakhapatnam. The awareness programme is being organised to educate youth and the public on the dangers of drug abuse.

Addressing students, Ravi Krishna urged them to stay away from drugs, alcohol and tobacco, and to report any illegal or suspicious activities without fear.

He stressed that a single wrong decision could destroy lives and advised students to listen to their parents and remain cautious about social media-related risks.

He highlighted the importance of India’s youth in nation-building and encouraged students to set high goals and work towards them.

Participants were also informed to use the 1972 helpline to report drug-related information, while an anonymous reporting app will be launched soon. A rally featuring a 100-foot national flag and anti-drug pledge marked the event.