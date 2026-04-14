Heatwave alert as temperatures soar in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued a detailed warning about rising heatwave conditions across the state, urging citizens to take precautions as maximum temperatures continue to climb.

MD Prakhar Jain reported that Kadapa recorded the highest temperature on Monday at 44.4°C, with several other districts also crossing the 42°C threshold. According to APSDMA’s forecast, 33 mandals are expected to experience severe heatwave conditions on Tuesday (April 14), while 44 mandals may face heatwave conditions.

Districts likely to be affected include Srikakulam (4 mandals), Vizianagaram (9), Parvathipuram-Manyam (15), ASR (1), Polavaram (3), and Eluru (1). Heatwave conditions are also forecast in Srikakulam (1), Vizianagaram (7), Alluri (1), Polavaram (9), Anakapalle (1), Kakinada (5), East Godavari (12), Eluru (3), NTR (1), Nellore (2), and Tirupati (2) mandals.

The APSDMA has cautioned that Rayalaseema and coastal districts are particularly vulnerable over the next 48 hours. Citizens are advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, stay hydrated, and take special care of children, the elderly, and those with health conditions.

Officials stressed that the combination of extreme heat and humidity could pose serious health risks, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke. They emphasised the importance of wearing light clothing, consuming sufficient fluids, and avoiding strenuous activity during the hottest parts of the day.

The APSDMA has also made available detailed district and mandal-level forecasts, accessible through its official website. The agency reiterated that strict monitoring will continue, and local administrations have been instructed to remain alert and provide necessary support to vulnerable communities.

With temperatures expected to rise further in the coming days, authorities have urged the public to remain vigilant and adopt preventive measures to minimise heatwave impact.