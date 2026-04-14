Leopard sighting near Srisailam temple sparks panic; forest officials assure no threat to devotees

KURNOOL: A leopard sighting near the Shikaram area of Srisailam temple on Sunday night caused panic among devotees and locals.

Officials said the animal was seen sitting on the pit wall of the ghat road near Shikaram. It later moved away after searching within the area, possibly for water or food.

Some devotees passing through the route recorded videos and shared them on social media, where they went viral on Monday.

Forest staff rushed to the spot on receiving information and took precautionary measures.

Officials said leopard movement has been reported regularly in and around the Srisailam temple premises, particularly along the outer ring road, Shikaram, toll gate and Patalaganga route.

A forest official said around 20 leopards have been spotted in and around the ring road of the temple town.

“There is no need to panic as there is no threat to people or devotees. These sightings occur within the forest zone, and leopards generally do not attack humans unless provoked,” the official said. He said authorities are taking all precautionary steps to prevent human-wildlife conflict.