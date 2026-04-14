Lokesh hails President Murmu’s assent to Amaravati Capital Bill as defining moment for Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh described the President’s assent to the Amaravati Capital Bill as a defining moment in the history of Andhra Pradesh.

He said the signing by President Droupadi Murmu would remain a landmark event, symbolising a new chapter for Andhra Pradesh.

Lokesh, along with NDA MPs, met the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday and thanked her for granting legal status to Amaravati as the state capital.

Lokesh said that the bill, which reflects the aspirations of nearly five crore people, received widespread national support before being enacted. The Minister stated that the decision enables people of Andhra Pradesh to proudly affirm Amaravati as their capital.

Lokesh said post State bifurcation Andhra Pradesh suffered significant setbacks and neglect due to the absence of a capital.

He thanked President Murmu for recognising the sentiments of the people and formalising Amaravati through legislation.

During the meeting, Lokesh presented a book to the President, detailing Amaravati’s history, culture, completed infrastructure, and the farmers’ movement.

President Murmu appreciated the farmers’ contribution, stating that their willingness to part with land reflected deep commitment to the state’s future.

She remarked that achievements earned through struggle leave a lasting legacy.

The President also lauded Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu as a visionary leader and expressed confidence in his ability to drive the state’s growth.