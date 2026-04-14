Solar rooftops key to cut power costs: Energy Minister Gottipati

ONGOLE: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar urged people to adopt solar rooftop units to tackle rising electricity consumption and reduce power costs, stating that renewable energy is the best alternative to conventional sources.

During his visit to Mallampeta Colony in Donakonda mandal of Darsi constituency on Monday, the Minister inaugurated solar rooftop units installed for 44 SC families under the ‘PM Surya Ghar’ scheme.

He urged people to embrace new technologies and said each rooftop solar unit can generate around 300 units of electricity.

He said `30.39 crore has been allocated for implementing the scheme in Darsi constituency and added that free solar units are being installed for six lakh SC and ST families across AP.

The Minister said the coalition government led by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has not increased tariffs and instead reduced charges by 13 paise through true-down adjustments. He said the government is taking measures to further reduce electricity costs.

Referring to rural electrification, Ravi Kumar said 611 ST families in the forest region of Palutla in Yerragondapalem constituency have received free solar and battery storage units to ensure power supply in areas where laying lines is not feasible due to forest restrictions.