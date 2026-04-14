Telugu-speaking voters change fortunes of aspirants in TN polls in border areas

TIRUPATI: With the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for April 23, 2026, political interest is rising sharply across the Andhra Pradesh (AP) border areas.

This heightened engagement is largely driven by long-standing cross-border family ties, business connections, and agricultural cooperation, which may directly or indirectly influence the electoral outcome of the contestants from all mainstream political parties such as DMK, AIADMK, CPM, CPI, BJP and TVK, and others.

In the border districts of Tamil Nadu, an estimated 10-20 percent of voters are either Telugu-speaking or have close associations with Telugu communities. This demographic is expected to play a key role in shaping the fortunes of candidates contesting from major political parties across the TN border districts.

The growing political interest in AP border regions is emerging as a significant electoral phenomenon, expected to continue until the completion of the Tamil Nadu polls.

Key areas along the AP-TN border belt-such as Chittoor, Tirupati, Krishnagiri, and Vellore-are witnessing increased political discussions and activity.

Among these, Krishnagiri has one of the highest concentrations of Telugu-speaking voters in several assembly constituencies.

Additionally, political influence from Andhra Pradesh is evident in Tamil Nadu border areas.

Leaders from regions like Chittoor and Tirupati are said to have an impact on business communities, transport unions, and educational institutions across the border.

The rising political interest is driven by several factors, including cross-border voter presence, economic interdependence, a tight multi-party contest in Tamil Nadu, and the strategic importance of border constituencies.

“In a close election, AP-border influence could quietly decide multiple Tamil Nadu Assembly seats,” said Madhava Raju of Killapudi village near the TN border in Tirupati district.